Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.70 Billion

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $228.05 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,867.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.74 or 0.00637826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00133309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00046204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00213676 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00051910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00122130 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,982,188,236 coins and its circulating supply is 3,844,673,798 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,981,967,815.42 with 3,844,467,802.19 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.41874756 USD and is up 18.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $161,719,274.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.