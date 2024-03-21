Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 369.48% from the company’s previous close.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

CMPX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 164,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,953. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $271.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,397 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,954,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 2,706,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 334.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 104.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 924,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

