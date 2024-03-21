Compass Point Raises UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target to $21.50

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Compass Point from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UMH. B. Riley started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

UMH traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,783. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 177.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

