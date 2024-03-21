Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

