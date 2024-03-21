Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 526 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $28.83 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

