Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 11,602 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,256,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,983 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,204,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after purchasing an additional 272,184 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

