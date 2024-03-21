Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $30.34 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $196.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $565.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $196.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.