Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $273.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.