Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $17.23 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.61 and a 200 day moving average of $216.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

