Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,170,333 shares of company stock worth $842,695,193 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $161.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day moving average of $152.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.07.

View Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.