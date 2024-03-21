Commons Capital LLC Sells 31,300 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Commons Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after buying an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $93.04. 17,994,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,074,578. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $108.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2952 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

