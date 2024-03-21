Commons Capital LLC Has $536,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Commons Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises approximately 0.8% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Albemarle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Albemarle by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 612,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after acquiring an additional 432,155 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Albemarle Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,825. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Albemarle Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
