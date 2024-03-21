Commons Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,625 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Commons Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.59. 402,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.65%.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

