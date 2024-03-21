Commons Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,000 Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Commons Capital LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 179,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,063,750. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $17.79. 153,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,974. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.