Commons Capital LLC Acquires New Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,827,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after buying an additional 104,710 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,439,000 after buying an additional 82,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Price Performance

Shares of RMR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,854. The company has a market capitalization of $749.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $28.82.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RMR

The RMR Group Profile

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.