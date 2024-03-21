Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of CMC opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $58.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

