Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) vs. Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Financial Contrast

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Colgate-Palmolive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 11.13% -3.74% -1.78% Colgate-Palmolive 11.82% 509.75% 16.53%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Natura &Co and Colgate-Palmolive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Colgate-Palmolive 0 3 11 0 2.79

Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus price target of $87.31, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and Colgate-Palmolive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $5.36 billion 0.96 $595.64 million N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive $19.46 billion 3.74 $2.30 billion $2.78 31.79

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Natura &Co.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Natura &Co on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items. This segment markets and sells its products under various brands, which include Colgate, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, Irish Spring, Palmolive, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Lady Speed Stick, Speed Stick, EltaMD, Filorga, PCA SKIN, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Suavitel, and Soupline to a range of traditional and eCommerce retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. It includes pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals. Its Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for everyday nutritional needs under the Hill's Science Diet brand; and a range of therapeutic pet products to help nutritionally support dogs and cats in different stages of health under the Hill's Prescription Diet brand. This segment markets and sells its products through pet supply retailers, veterinarians, and eCommerce retailers. Colgate-Palmolive Company was founded in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

