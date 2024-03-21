CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough Sells 10,828 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $285,426.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,652.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

