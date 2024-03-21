CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

CNH Industrial has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CNHI opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNH Industrial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 117.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.