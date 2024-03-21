Clear Secure’s (YOU) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on YOU. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Clear Secure from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Clear Secure Trading Up 1.0 %

YOU opened at $19.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 1.52. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

