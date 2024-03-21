CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $20.25

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.25, but opened at $19.63. CleanSpark shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 5,849,999 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLSK. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 359,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,489. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CleanSpark by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 246,633 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

