Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,462 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,560 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

