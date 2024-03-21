Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 137.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $1,479,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 70,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,712,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,305,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.