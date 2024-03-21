Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 11,000 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,560,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,041,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $416,005.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $454,950.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $987,297.14.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $2,160,230.04.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Citi Trends stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

