CIC Wealth LLC Takes $377,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR traded up $4.12 on Thursday, hitting $102.72. 3,009,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.