CIC Wealth LLC Sells 640 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,140,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.12. 4,065,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,538. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average is $100.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

