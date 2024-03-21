CIC Wealth LLC Sells 518 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.31 on Thursday, hitting $286.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.52 and a 200-day moving average of $284.67. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

