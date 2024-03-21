CIC Wealth LLC Purchases 3,105 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,611,435 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

