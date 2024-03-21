CIC Wealth LLC Increases Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 81,453 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,557,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $24.54. 631,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,064. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

