CIC Wealth LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

CIC Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC owned about 0.25% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNSR. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

SNSR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,565. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $36.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $301.99 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

