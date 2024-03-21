CIC Wealth LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 75,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,370,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $44.26. 4,499,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,255,198. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

