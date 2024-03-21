CIC Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.56.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $187.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,143,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.00. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01, a PEG ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.