CIC Wealth LLC Acquires 1,442 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $129.68. 338,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

