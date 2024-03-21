CIBC Analysts Give Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) a C$12.00 Price Target

CIBC set a C$12.00 target price on Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 4.8 %

WDO opened at C$10.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.25 and a beta of 0.70. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.33 and a 12 month high of C$10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.11.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold; and silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.