China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.70.
About China Pharma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Pharma
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.