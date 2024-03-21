Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Get Chewy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

Chewy Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:CHWY opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Chewy has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,748,000 after buying an additional 2,654,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,080,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,426,000 after purchasing an additional 367,939 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.