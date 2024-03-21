Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $32.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHWY

Chewy Trading Down 6.0 %

Insider Activity at Chewy

NYSE CHWY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,942,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. Chewy has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.00, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.