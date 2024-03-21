Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

CHWY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Shares of CHWY traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,248,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,568,091. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92. Chewy has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Chewy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

