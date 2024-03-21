Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.4% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 100,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 373,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.93. 2,338,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,581. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $287.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.