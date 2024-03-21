Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 100,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 373,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.66. 2,141,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,581. The stock has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.04.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

