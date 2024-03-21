Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

