Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 150 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 145.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $107.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average is $99.04.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

