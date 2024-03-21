Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.48 on Thursday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

