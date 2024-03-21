Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $250.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.86 and its 200 day moving average is $220.94. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $251.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

