Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $175.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day moving average of $225.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

