Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $969,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.
Duke Energy Price Performance
Duke Energy stock opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Energy
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.