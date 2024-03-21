Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $844,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 88,406 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 155,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,665,000 after buying an additional 93,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,406,000 after buying an additional 1,090,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $150.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.99 and its 200 day moving average is $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

