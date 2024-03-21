Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON opened at $326.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.79. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a one year low of $284.85 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

