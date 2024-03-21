Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $167.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average of $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $187.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

