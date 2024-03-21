Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 804 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $52,752,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on MET

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.