Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 804 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $52,752,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on MET
MetLife Price Performance
Shares of MET stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.56.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.
MetLife Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
